Royal KPN N.V. Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN Q4 & FY 2018 Results 30-Jan-2019 / 07:30 CET/CEST KPN is pleased to announce its Q4 & FY 2018 Results. KPN's Q4 & FY 2018 Results webcast will be held at 1.00 pm CET and will be hosted by Maximo Ibarra (CEO) and Jan Kees de Jager (CFO). *Program* 12.45 pm CET: Registration of attendees 1.00 pm CET: Webcast *Further information* - Webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com [1] Kind regards, KPN Investor Relations *For more information:* KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam Tel: +31 (0)70 4466865 E-mail: ir@kpn.com Attachment Document title: KPN Q4 & FY 2018 Press release Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=PSJKWTSCXQ [2] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 770843 30-Jan-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d47c52c2f3afbc1283bf3ba4277192ff&application_id=770843&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a914e17c552d057bf3e347530e0177b0&application_id=770843&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

January 30, 2019 01:29 ET (06:29 GMT)