

SANTANDER (dpa-AFX) - Grupo Santander (BNC.L, BSBR, SAN) reported that its full year 2018 attributable profit was up 18% at 7.81 billion euros (up 32% in constant euros). Earnings per share were 0.449 euros, an increase of 11%. Excluding the non-recurring results, the underlying attributable profit was 8.06 billion euros, 7% higher (up 18% in constant euros). Net interest income rose 0.1% to 34.34 billion euros.



For the fourth-quarter, attributable profit was 2.07 billion euros; and earnings per share share was 0.119 euros. Underlying attributable profit to the Group was 2.02 billion euros, and underlying earnings per share was 0.116 euros. Net interest income was 9.06 billion euros, for the quarter.



