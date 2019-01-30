

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard (WRCDF.PK), a German provider of electronic payment and risk management applications, Wednesday reported that EBITDA for the fourth quarter grew about 37 percent to 172.9 million euros, and preliminary consolidated revenues rose about 36 percent to 637.5 million euros.



According to preliminary figures, EBITDA for the year grew about 38 percent to 568.3 million euros, and annual consolidated revenues increased by about 40 percent to 2.1 billion euros.



Looking ahead to the next fiscal year 2019, Wirecard confirmed its forecast for EBITDA in the range of 740 million - 800 million euros.



