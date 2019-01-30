Obuv Rossii Group (MOEX: OBUV), the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail, comprising 727 stores in 234 cities of Russia and two production facilities, announces its operating results in accordance with IFRS for 4Q and FY ended 31 December 2018.

4Q2018 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS:

Group consolidated unaudited revenue increased by 4.5% y-o-y to RUB 3.720 bln.

Retail chain increased by 22 new DOS. As of 31 December 2018, the total number of stores accounted for 727, of which 161 operated as a franchise.

FY2018 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS:

Group consolidated unaudited revenue increased by 9% y-o-y to RUB 11.526 bln.

Obuv Rossii grew by 192 new stores, 144 are DOS and 48 are operated as a franchise.

Total DOS selling space increased by 34.2% y-o-y to 53,800 sq.m.

Number of holders of the loyalty cards grew by 15.1% y-o-y to 2.239 mln.

Anton Titov, CEO of Obuv Rossii Group, commented:

In 2018, Obuv Rossii showed rather strong performance: unaudited consolidated revenue increased by 9% up to 11.526 bln rubles. We exceeded the program targets for retail network development, launched 192 new stores and significantly expanded footprint entering over 80 new cities and towns across Russia. One of the main tasks for the nearest future is to develop omni-channel sales as well as to get integrated into the logistic infrastructure of the Russian e-commerce market. In 2018, we started cooperating with logistic operators PickPoint and DPD to open pickup points on the basis of our retail stores. The total look concept according to which collections in our stores are formed is our competitive advantage. The share of related products including apparel in our retail revenue got to 35%. We are not a classical shoe store any more, we are a branded store offering a wide range of products to form a whole fashionable look. The Group is developing within the announced program, and in 2019 we plan to launch 100-150 stores.

About OBUV ROSSII (http://obuvrus.ru/en/)

Obuv Rossii Group is a federal retail shoe chain, the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail. Obuv Rossii was established in 2003, it is headquartered in Novosibirsk with a representative office in Moscow.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129006016/en/

Contacts:

Natalia Pauli

n.pauli@obuvrus.ru

0073832808026