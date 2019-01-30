

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE.L) announced it will acquire an aggregate 4.92% stake in the share capital of Euroclear, a financial market infrastructure company providing settlement, custody and collateral management services across Europe, for 278.5 million euros or 241.9 million pounds.



LSEG stated that the transaction will be funded from existing cash and debt facilities and it is expected that the Group's adjusted net debt to EBITDA will remain within its target range of 1-2 times following completion. The Group said the transaction is expected to be earnings accretive.



LSEG and Euroclear anticipate that a representative of LSEG will join the Board of Euroclear Holding SA/NV, following the investment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX