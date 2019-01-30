sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 30.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

51,84 Euro		-0,56
-1,07 %
WKN: A0JEJF ISIN: GB00B0SWJX34 Ticker-Symbol: LS4C 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,69
52,41
09:34
51,76
52,30
09:34
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC51,84-1,07 %