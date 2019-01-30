

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc. (3IN.L) said that it continues to perform well and is on track to meet or exceed its objectives for the current financial year. It is on track to deliver its target dividend of 8.65 pence per share for fiscal year 2019.



In its performance update for the period from 1 October 2018 to 31 December 2018, the company said that the portfolio overall continues to perform in line with expectations and is delivering a good level of income. Total portfolio income and non-income cash reached 25.9 million pounds in the period, comprising income of 25.8 million pounds and non-income cash of 0.1 million pounds. This compared with 24.2 million pounds of income and 84.4 million pounds of non-income cash received in the quarter to 30 September 2018.



Phil White, Managing Partner and Head of Infrastructure, 3i Investments, Investment Manager to the Company, said, 'The additional investments made by WIG are excellent examples of how we are delivering growth through the platform businesses in the portfolio.'



