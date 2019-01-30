

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Equiniti Group PLC announced it has completed the settlement of Shire's acquisition by Takeda. The Group said the settlement required the creation of a fiduciary arrangement involving Equiniti, Shire and Takeda's financial adviser. The transaction and the settlement to shareholders was completed on 22nd January 2019.



Gavin Lane, Senior Operations Director at Equiniti, said, 'We are delighted to have assisted Takeda with their takeover of Shire. We are very pleased to serve Takeda as a new Equiniti client and very much look forward to working with them.'



