sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 30.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

42,90 Euro		-0,03
-0,07 %
WKN: A1WZP6 ISIN: US90130A1016 Ticker-Symbol: NWXA 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,961
43,113
10:02
42,99
43,17
09:57
30.01.2019 | 00:07
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Caesars Entertainment Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Conn's and Dril-Quip to Join S&P SmallCap 600; "New" Fox Continues in S&P 500

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, February 4:

Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASD: CZR) will replace Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE: DRQ) in the S&P MidCap 400 and Dril-Quip will replace Essendant Inc. (NASD: ESND) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Staples Inc. is acquiring Essendant in a deal expected to close soon pending final conditions

Conn's Inc. (NASD: CONN) will replace Electro Scientific Industries Inc. (NASD: ESIO) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P MidCap 400 constituent MKS Instruments Inc. (NASD: MKSI) is acquiring Electro Scientific Industries in a deal expected to close on February 1 pending final approvals.

On a date to be announced, S&P 100 & 500 constituent Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is to acquire S&P 100 & 500 constituent Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. (NASD: FOXA, FOX) one day after Twenty-First Century Fox completes a spin-off of a portfolio of its news, sports and broadcast businesses ("new" Fox). For index purposes, post the spin-off and merger transactions, "new" Fox, to be called Fox Corp., will be considered the surviving entity of Twenty-First Century Fox and will continue to be included in the S&P 500. An S&P 500 constituent to be named later will replace "new" Fox in the S&P 100 on a date to be announced.

Caesars Entertainment provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services. Headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 (Global Industry Classification Standard) GICS Casinos & Gaming Sub-Industry index.

Conn's operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services. Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Computer & Electronics Retail Sub-Industry index.

Dril-Quip designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment. Headquartered in Houston, TX, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Sub-Industry index.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
david.blitzer@spglobal.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji_communications@spglobal.com

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2019 PR Newswire