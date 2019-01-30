

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as strong earnings from U.S. industrial giant 3M Co as well as comments from Apple's chief that U.S.-China trade tensions were easing helped investors put growth and trade worries on the back burner.



The dollar index dipped slightly ahead of the Fed's policy statement while the British pound nursed losses after British lawmakers rejected most amendments that sought to avoid Britain leaving the European Union without a deal.



Oil prices edged up on concerns about supply disruptions after the United States imposed sanctions on state-owned Venezuelan oil company PDVSA.



China's Shanghai Composite index fell 18.68 points or 0.72 percent to 2,575.58 as investors awaited the conclusion of a Federal Reserve policy meeting and U.S.-China talks. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.40 percent to 27,642.85.



China's Vice Premier Liu He is in Washington this week to meet U.S. officials, including President Trump.



Japanese shares fell on earnings concerns after drugmaker Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma said a clinical trial for a new drug failed to complete. The Nikkei average dropped 108.10 points or 0.52 percent to 20,556.54 while the broader Topix index closed 0.52 percent lower at 1,550.76.



Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma shares slumped 18.6 percent. Apple supplier Alps Alpine fell 3 percent despite Apple reporting sharp growth in its services business.



Akebono Brake Industry Co plunged 18.2 percent despite the company announcing a turnaround plan.



On the data front, retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent month on month in December, a government report showed. That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent following the downwardly revised 1.1 percent decline in November.



Australian markets eked out modest gains as miners extended gains from the previous session on the back of strong iron ore and copper prices following a mining disaster in Brazil.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 12.50 points or 0.21 percent to 5,886.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 11.70 points or 0.20 percent at 5,951.20.



BHP Group rallied 2.6 percent and Rio Tinto soared 4.5 percent to hit multi-month highs while smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group jumped 7.8 percent.



Energy stocks Woodside Petroleum, Oil Search and Santos climbed over 1 percent after oil prices gained more than 2 percent on Tuesday, supported by U.S. imposed sanctions on a Venezuelan state owned oil company.



Online furniture retailer Temple and Webster Group soared 11.2 percent after it reported a 40 percent surge in revenue for the first half of the year.



On the economic front, a government report showed that consumer prices in Australia rose 0.4 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2018, unchanged from the third quarter and in line with expectations.



On a yearly basis, inflation advanced 1.8 percent - exceeding expectations for 1.7 percent and down from 1.9 percent in the three months prior.



Seoul stocks rose as foreign investors extended their buying streak for the fifth consecutive session after the U.S. said there has been a significant progress in trade talks with China.



The benchmark Kospi climbed 22.84 points or 1.05 percent to 2,206.20, finishing above the 2,200 mark for the first time since Oct. 10.



Tech heavyweights led the surge, with Samsung Electronics rallying 2 percent and SK Hynix climbing 3.4 percent. LG Display tumbled 3.7 percent after warning of panel price weakness.



New Zealand shares fell sharply, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closing down 80.86 points or 0.90 percent at 8,925.52. Air New Zealand shares plummeted as much as 13.5 percent after the country's flag carrier lowered its earnings forecast.



U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as investors fretted about the effects of trade tensions and slowing growth in China. The Dow rose around 0.2 percent while the S&P 500 slid 0.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.8 percent.



