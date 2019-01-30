FinovateEurope 2019: CREALOGIX Aim to Simplify Personal Finance Awareness With New App

ZURICH and LONDON, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CREALOGIX took home "Best of Show" at the last two FinovateEurope exhibitions. This year the software provider for digital banking solutions wants to achieve the hat trick, presenting a new financial app. This application has been newly designed so that banks can offer their customers an eye-catching way to enrich existing budgeting or personal finance management functionality. Reto Girsberger, Head of CREALOGIX's innovation Department WowLab, said: "Most people agree they could do better with their personal finances, but struggle when faced with the traditional modes of presenting data in out of date bank statements and spreadsheets. In our latest app, we explored how to visualise and simulate money flows, making financial planning simpler and more engaging." The app celebrates its premiere at FinovateEurope in London. The annual event is one of the world's leading financial technology exhibitions, with a unique format: over 60 exhibitors deliver fast-paced demos of their latest fintech applications. Fintech demo presenters have just 7 minutes to outline their latest solution live on stage, and no slides or video are allowed. A competitive shortlisting process means only truly innovative companies will be on stage.

Strategic technology leaders in financial institutions are invited by CREALOGIX to meet up at FinovateEurope for a hands-on demonstration - more information is available here: https://info.crealogix.com/finovate-europe-2019

About CREALOGIX

The CREALOGIX Group is a Swiss Fintech 100 company and is among the global market leaders in digital banking. CREALOGIX develops and implements innovative fintech solutions for the financial institutions of tomorrow. Using digital solutions from CREALOGIX, banks, wealth managers, and other financial institutions can better respond to evolving customer needs in the area of digital transformation, enabling them to hold their ground in a very demanding and dynamic market and remain ahead of their competitors. The group, founded in 1996, has more than 700 employees worldwide. The shares of CREALOGIX Group (CLXN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The economic projections and predictions contained in this information relate to future facts. Such projections and predictions are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes which cannot be foreseen and which are beyond the control of CREALOGIX Holding AG. CREALOGIX Holding AG is therefore not in a position to make any representations as to the accuracy of economic projections and predictions or their impact on the financial situation of CREALOGIX Holding AG or on the market in which CREALOGIX Holding AG shares and other securities are traded.

Media contact

Zoe Delano, Bright Bee PR

I would be pleased to arrange an interview with the management of CREALOGIX for you. Please call me on +44 (0)208-819-3170 or send me an e-mail to: crealogix@brightbee.co.uk