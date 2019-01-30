Corendon Places Boeing 747 in Its Hotel Garden

AMSTERDAM, January 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Mega transport brings airplane in five days from Schiphol to Amsterdam

Travel agency, airline company and hotelier Corendon will have a complete Boeing 747-400 transported from Schiphol airport to the Corendon Village Hotel in Amsterdam this February. There the plane will be placed in the hotel garden. For this mega job Dutch specialized transport company Mammoet has been brought in. Mammoet will transport the 150 ton plane in five days from the airport to the hotel, starting Tuesday evening February 5th. During its spectacular last journey, the Boeing has to cross 17 ditches, highway A9 and one provincial road.

The Boeing 747 is the former KLM aircraft 'City of Bangkok' that will be given a new final destination after 30 years of reliable service. In recent weeks it has been painted in the colours of Corendon in Rome. Also it is has been stripped of all serviceable parts, such as the engines, by aircraft recycling company AELS. After the transport the plane will be placed in the garden of the Corendon Village Hotel Amsterdam. The aircraft will be converted into the Corendon Boeing 747 Experience, which will open its doors at Q3 of 2019. The hotel opened last year in the former headquarters of Sony. With over 680 rooms, suites and apartments it is the largest hotel in the Benelux. Guests have a clear view of Schiphol Airport.

Corendon invites media and journalists to closely follow and visit the transport from the Control Room and the Skybar of the hotel. This will take place from Tuesday 5 to Sunday 10 February.

What happens when ?

Tuesday 5 February 22.00 hours - Wednesday 6 February 07.00 hours: kick off:

On Tuesday, February 5th, at 11 pm the aircraft will roll on a self-propelled trailer of transport giant Mammoet, crossing Schiphol Airport. It will leave the airport site via the Zwanenburgbaan and will be transported over the meadows towards the Sloterweg. Here the Boeing 747 will stay for two days.

Friday 8 February 00.00 hours - Saturday 9 February 05.00 hours: Crossing the A9

The most spectacular part of the transport is the crossing of highway A9. This will happen during the night of Friday 8th on Saturday February 9th. After that the aircraft will follow its route towards the Corendon Village Hotel.

Saturday 9 February 00.00 hours - Sunday 10 February 04.00 hours: The final meters

The aircraft will cross the Schipholweg during the night of Saturday 9th to Sunday February 10th and will make 57 traffic movements before it takes its place in the garden of the Corendon Village Hotel.

Corendon is a leading tour operator, airline company and hotel chain on the Dutch and Belgian travel market. In 2018 Corendon gladly took care of the holiday for over 750.000 holidaymakers to dozens of sunny destinations in and outside Europe. Corendon's aviation business includes Corendon Dutch Airlines, Corendon Airlines Europe and Corendon International Airlines with a total fleet of eighteen aircraft. Corendon Hotels & Resorts offers ten hotels and resorts in the Netherlands and Turkey and on Ibiza and Curaçao. Corendon has a strong market position due to its sharp prices, its no-nonsense approach and its extensive experience in the travel industry.

