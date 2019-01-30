Dutch New Energy's report reveals residential PV is no longer the largest growth driver - commercial and industrial and large-scale solar are now taking the lead. With newly installed PV capacity of 1.3 GW, the country saw its largest increase in new installations last year.The Dutch solar market grew 46% year-on-year in 2018, thanks to newly deployed capacity of 1,330 MW which raised the Netherlands' cumulative figure to more than 4.24 GW, according to the Nationaal Solar Trendrapport 2019, released by consultancy Dutch New Energy. Of the new capacity deployed last year, 658 MW was installed ...

