

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' producers' confidence eased for the first time in four months in January to its lowest level in as many months, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The producer confidence index fell to 5.8 from 7.5 in December. The latest reading was the lowest since September, when the score was 5.7. The index had risen since October.



The confidence reading was above its 20-year average of 0.9.



Producers' confidence had peaked at 10.9 in February.



Dutch producers were less positive regarding the expected activity and stocks of finished products in January, the CBS said.



In contrast, producers' assessment of their order books improved.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX