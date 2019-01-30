

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were slightly lower on Wednesday as investors awaited cues from the FOMC meeting and another round of U.S.-China trade talks for direction.



The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep policy unchanged when it announces its decision on Wednesday.



China's Vice Premier Liu He is in Washington this week to meet U.S. officials, including President Trump.



The benchmark DAX was down 16 points or 0.14 percent at 11,203 in opening deals after closing up 0.1 percent the previous day.



Industrial conglomerate Siemens fell over 1 percent after its first-quarter net income dropped to 1.01 billion euros from 2.19 billion euros last year.



Wirecard, a provider of electronic payment and risk management applications, declined 1.3 percent after unveiling its fourth-quarter results.



In economic releases, German consumer confidence is set to improve in February, defying expectations for a modest easing, survey data from the GfK showed.



The forward-looking GfK consumer confidence indicator for February rose to 10.8 from a revised 10.5 in January. Economists had forecast a score of 10.3.



