OPPO Launches in the UK

New smartphones of the world's leading innovation brand RX17 Pro & RX17 Neoavailable from Carphone Warehouse

OPPO, one of the top five smartphone brands globally*, has officially launched in the UK this week with leading retailer Carphone Warehouse, introducing two new smartphones - OPPO RX17 Pro and RX17 Neo- and brings its flagship smartphone OPPO Find X to UK consumers for the first time.

OPPO also has a proprietary charging technology, known as VOOC Flash Charge and its latest devices upgraded to Super VOOC, which currently offers the fastest fast-charge available on a smartphone. Allowing users to charge devices in only 10 minutes to get a 40% charge and 40 minutes to get a full charge.

OPPO also has a proprietary charging technology, known as VOOC Flash Charge and its latest devices upgraded to Super VOOC, which currently offers the fastest fast-charge available on a smartphone. Allowing users to charge devices in only 10 minutes to get a 40% charge and 40 minutes to get a full charge.



OPPO marked its arrival to the UK tonight in London with an exclusive event held at the Tower Bridge where The Walkways were illuminated in an eye-catching blue and purple colour combo in homage to its new RX17 Series. OPPO's handsets (RX17 Pro, Neo and Find X) will be available exclusively with Dixons Carphone, and will be available online at Carphone Warehouse & Currys from Tuesday 29th January for pre-order, and in Carphone Warehouse stores and online nationwide on 13th February.

Set to challenge the smartphone sector in the UK and across Europe, OPPO's brand new RX series offers a revolutionary experience with its sleek design and advanced technology, to empower people to pursue extraordinary experiences. At their core, both the RX17 Pro and the RX17 Neo are built upon four founding pillars of design, innovation, community and young minds.

The eagerly anticipated RX series surprises with its artistic design, bespoke colour palette, and unique photography features. Introducing dynamic and vivid colours, and enhanced image quality with both devices. The RX17 Pro also goes one-step further, with its new Ultra Night Mode camera mode.

'We are thrilled to announce the official launch of OPPO in the UK today, with the availability of RX17 Series in partnership with Carphone Warehouse. This has been one of the brand's most anticipated European decisions so far and we are proud to be bringing OPPO's long history of technological innovation and beautiful design to this market. We look forward to our future in the UK and are excited to be celebrating this moment with a special event in the heart of the thriving city of London,' said Terance Tan, Executive Director of Sales at OPPO.

RX17 Pro: Intelligent camera brings new depths to smart phones

Specially designed for night shooting, the RX17 Pro features the latest hardware and software fromthe AI Ultra-Clear Engine, Smart Aperture and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). This image-enhancing technology, produces outstanding definition for pictures. Making images clearer and brighter, with added intelligent noise reduction and highlight restoration so photos are refined to perfection.

Equipped with a triple-camera set-up including 25MP front camera and 12MP/20MP rear camera, Sony IMX576 sensor, F1.5/F2.4 smart aperture and real-time HDR support, the RX17 Pro is designed to capture images effortlessly.

Other features include a 6.4 inch Waterdrop screen, including a 'Hidden Fingerprint Unlock' feature and 'Smart Bar' multitasking function. Corning Gorilla Glass 6, the most durable cover glass to date for high-impact resistance. Wireless payment, supporting NFC wireless payment, making the transition to mobile payments easy and convenient. Revolutionary Gradient Design, introduce a brand-new "Radiant Mist Color," using 3D fog glass to give the body a soft look and feel, and resulting in a fingerprint resistant, durable design.

RX17 Pro is £549 and will be available to pre-orderfrom Carphone Warehousehere& Currys on29thJanuary and, purchase in store and online from 13th February

The RX17 Neo: Lightweight and mighty

Precision engineering meets enigmatic design with the RX17 Neo with a 6.4-inch waterdrop display to create more screen space and a compact design, the smartphone is just as lightweight as it is advanced.

Its exterior is meticulously crafted to please the eye, displaying a dynamic colour range (Mocha red and Astral blue) as it moves between light and shadow. With its combination of original design and cutting-edge IMT gradient construction, no two angles will ever look the same.

Boasting a 25MP AI Front Camera and dual rear camera, it makes it easy to shoot and edit photos at the click of a button. The camera is backed up by an AI algorithm, which uses more than eight million reference points to ensure every dimension is brought into focus, it is like having powerful desktop-like photo editing software in the pocket.

The RX17 Neo, also features OPPO's Smart Bar that lets users toggle through apps and functions with effortless freedom. As well as, a new Music on Display, so the screen can be turned off and still play music, video audio, or other media.

The RX17 Neo is £319 and will be available to pre-order from Carphone Warehousehere& Currys on 29th January and, purchase in store and online from 13th February

Find X:OPPO's flagship

Available for the first time in the UK, the Find X is the first Android smartphone to feature 3D Structured Light Technology. Using 15,000 facial dot recognition and intelligent analysis, to produce 3D Face Recognition, which is 20 times safer than fingerprint recognition, for unlocking the phone. As the world's first panoramic designed phone, the Find X combines two seamless pieces of glass with the front screen featuring a panoramic view. OPPO used COP flexible screen packing technology bringing the visual screen ratio to 93.8%. With the front almost all-screen, the user has an unprecedented visual experience.

The Find X is £799 and will be available to pre-order from Carphone Warehousehere & Currys on 29th January and, purchase in store and online from 13th February

*According to IDC, 31 July 2018https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=prUS44188018 .

High Res product imagery can be downloaded here.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers a delightful experience of digital life.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO started the era of Selfie beautification, and was the first brand to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorised rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature and the 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016, drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry.

In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. And today, OPPO's business has covered more than 35 countries and regions, and has 6 research centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young minded people around the world.

