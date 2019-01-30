June Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair to debut Technology Pavilion

Exhibitors invited to give product presentations at tech pods

HONG KONG, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's No. 1 mid-year fine jewellery event is joining forces with solutions and equipment providers in hosting live product presentations at the newly launched Technology Pavilion.

Scheduled for June 20 to 23 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), the June Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair is bringing together the latest technological advances and developments in jewellery design and manufacturing, retailing and distribution.

The pavilion will be located in Hall 5BC. It will feature two tech pods where exhibitors may present a wide range of industry-related applications, software programs and tools that can help manufacturers, designers and retailers grow their businesses, drive operational efficiencies and make their work a breeze all year round.

Each session will last about 20 minutes, and will run at regular intervals throughout the four days of the June Fair. All show attendees will have free access to the presentations.

"Our new Technology Pavilion will serve as a hotspot for learning, inspiration and innovation that can help jewellery designers, manufacturers and retailers be more successful in their businesses," commented Celine Lau, Director of Jewellery Fairs at UBM Asia, an Informa Plc company.

Last year, the June Fair recorded an increase in buyer turnout, drawing a total of 28,131 unique visitors during its four-day run or an increase of 9.7 percent compared to the show's 2017 edition. These buyers, representing 91 countries and regions, made a total of 50,786 visits to the fair, up 12.2 percent year on year.

In 2018, the show hosted 1,998 exhibitors from 38 countries and regions. Occupying more than 65,000 square metres of exhibition space, the June Fair was divided into 17 theme pavilions and 18 group pavilions led by countries, regions and trade associations.

Meanwhile, Picup Media and the June Fair will once again offer exhibitors the highly popular onsite GemLightbox photography and video service, which was launched at the 2018 edition of the September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair.

Developed by Picup Media, GemLightbox functions as a mobile or portable fixed lighting environment. Specifically designed for jewellery photography, the lightbox features a turntable that allows one to capture 360-degree live videos of products using a mobile phone. Users may directly upload the videos and photos on their social media channels or share those with customers.

Picup Media is the Official Product Photo Partner for the 2019 editions of Asia's Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Fairs - March & September, and the June and September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fairs.

