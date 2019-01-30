MaxiMine's Monumental Moment at Security Token Future Global Conference in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud-based pool mining platform MaxiMine brought the roof down last Friday at the long-awaited Singapore edition of the Security Token Future Global Conference hosted at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre. As one of the main sponsors of the star-studded event, MaxiMine stood front and centre and drew incontestable attention with its vibrant booth and charming mascots.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/815347/MaxiMine_Security_Token_Future_Global_Conference.jpg

Graced by heavyweights Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX), RHT Taylor Wessing, the GITA Foundation Council, TALENTA and honoured by prominent blockchain media Thetokenist and Ampliv amongst others, the global conference was a largely successful affair hosting a diverse profile of individuals and a turnout brimming beyond the original 300 seats it was intended for. The day-long lineup encompassed a thoughtful blend of keynote speeches by important individuals in both the blockchain and traditional trading space, with the most notable ones including deliveries by GSX CEO Nick Cowan and GITA Co-founder Mik Mironov.

Of the best-received were interactive panel discussions that were sprinkled throughout the span of the conference, where respected individuals in the industry such as Nizam Ismail of RHTLaw Taylor Wessing, Jack Chia of Blockchain Alliance, Edward Du of TALENTA, and Igor Khmel of Bankex were brought together to present their takes on popular topics such as global regulations of STOs, the emerging security token players in Asia and valued security token case studies worth learning from.

"We are extremely honoured to be a part of the Security Token Future Global Conference and would like to thank the organizers for their warm hospitality. This opportunity to mingle with the best in the industry has brought us amazing insights which would be beneficial to the continuous growth of MaxiMine. Our cloud-based pool mining platform is one that is open to all, and we welcome anyone regardless of their expertise or experience to join us. The overwhelming attention we received during this wonderful conference has also spurred us to work harder to make MaxiMine a success, and we look forward to the day where we can work hand in hand in building a new digital age." -- Fiona Qu, Senior Vice-president of MaxiMine

Whilst the event officially concluded at 6pm, networking buzz continued trailing after; a sure sign that the Security Token Future Global Conference is one that has made its mark as an unforgettable affair in the STO space this 2019.

This event is a collaboration amongst Goldensand Capital, SMC Capital, TALENTA, GITA and generously sponsored by MaxiMine, IDCM, Galaxa, GSX Group and RHTLaw TaylorWessing.

