Sampo Oyj: Sampo Group's results for 2018 will be published on 7 February 2019

Sampo Group's results for 2018 will be published on 7 February 2019
Sampo Group will publish the Full-Year Financial Report for 2018 on 7 February between 9:00 am and 10:00 am Finnish time (7:00-8:00 am UK time). The Full-Year Financial Report and Supplementary Financial Information package will be available at www.sampo.com/result (http://www.sampo.com/result).
Press conference
7 February at 1:00 pm Finnish time (11:00 am UK time)
Restaurant Palace (10th floor), Eteläranta 10, Helsinki
Group CEO and President Kari Stadigh will give a presentation on Sampo's results for 2018. Languages used at the press conference are English and Finnish.
To attend the press conference and for interview requests please contact Mirko Hurmerinta via e-mail, mirko.hurmerinta@sampo.fi (mailto:mirko.hurmerinta@sampo.fi)
The press conference can also be followed as a live webcast at www.sampo.com/result (http://www.sampo.com/result). A recorded version will later be available at the same address.
Conference call
7 February at 5:00 pm Finnish time (3:00 pm UK time)
+44 (0)333 300 0804, +1 631 913 1422, +46 (0)8 5664 2651 or +358 (0)9 8171 0310.
Conference passcode: 69958632#
Group CEO and President Kari Stadigh, Group CFO Knut Arne Alsaker, CEO, If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd Torbjörn Magnusson and Head of IR and Group Communications Jarmo Salonen will attend an English-language conference call for investors and analysts.
The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result (http://www.sampo.com/result). A recorded version will later be available at the same address.
