30.01.2019 | 12:22
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 28

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 29 January 2019 were:

170.86c  Capital only USD (cents)
129.97p  Capital only Sterling (pence)
171.55c  Including current year income USD (cents) XD
130.50p  Including current year income Sterling (pence) XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.        Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 22nd of
January 2019, the Company has 239,922,801 ordinary shares in issue.

