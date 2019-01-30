

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $898 million, or $2.22 per share. This compares with $528 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported adjusted earnings of $1.32 billion or $3.25 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $6.51 billion from $6.05 billion last year.



Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.32 Bln. vs. $1.13 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.25 vs. $2.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.18 -Revenue (Q4): $6.51 Bln vs. $6.05 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX