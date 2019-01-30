

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carlos Ghosn, the former chairman of Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK), said Wednesday that he had 'no doubt' that the charges against him were the result of 'plot and treason' by Nissan executives opposed to his plan for deeper integration between French automaker Renault SA (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) and its two Japanese alliance partners, the Nikkei business daily reported Wednesday.



In his first interview since being detained in November 2018, Ghosn said to Nikkei that there was a plan to integrate Renault, Nissana and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (MMTOF.PK).



He added that he had discussed the plan with Nissan President Hiroto Saikawa in September and wanted to include Mitsubishi Motors CEO Osamu Masuko in the talks, but 'Saikawa wanted it one-on-one.'



According to the report, Ghosn also told that he wanted to ensure there would be 'autonomy under one holding company' once the three automakers were closely integrated.



