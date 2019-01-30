

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were modestly higher on Wednesday amid concerns over possible supply disruptions after the United States slapped sanctions on Venezuelan state-owned oil firm PDVSA, in an effort to pressure President Nicolas Maduro to cede power to rival Juan Guaidó.



Global benchmark Brent crude oil rose half a percent to $61.50 per barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 0.45 percent at $53.55 per barrel.



The upside remained capped by concerns over weak demand outlook due to ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China, the world's two largest economies.



Uncertainty persists after the U.S. Justice Department unsealed sweeping criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and its chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou.



Meanwhile, after Washington announced export sanctions against PDVSA on Monday, media reports suggest that the state-owned oil producer is asking major buyers, including U.S. refiners, to renegotiate contracts.



The South American country exports 1.25 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude, including 500,000 bpd to the United States, and imports over 200,000 bpd of refined products.



