EXCHANGE NOTICE 30.1.2019 BONDS BONDS LISTING ON 31.1.2019 1 bond issued by Bonum Pankki Oyj will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 31.1.2019. Please find identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 *** TIEDOTE 30.1.2019 LAINAT LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 31.1.2019 1 laina otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 31.1.2019 HEL Corporate Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Bonum Pankki Oyj. Lainojen perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=706688