Danayi Capital Corp. Highlights the Approval of its Strategic Proprietary US Cryptocurrency and eSports Gaming Patents

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2019 / Danayi Capital Corp. (the "Company" or "Danayi"), a private Vancouver based corporation, is pleased to highlight its proprietary US patent protected portfolios focused on the FinTech and Gaming sectors. Dayani currently controls key patents in the FinTech and Gaming sectors, providing significant Intellectual Property ("IP") scope for future licensing, and represents a giant leap towards ensuring Danayi's future long-term growth.To that effect, Danayi can now offer proprietary US patent protected portfolios currently infringed in both areas of FinTech and eSports Gaming.

Danayi's two current Portfolios are comprised of its (1) Daric Cryptocurrency and (2) Physiomash eSport Application:

Daric Cryptocurrency was claimed as an invention in a patent application and filed with the United States Patent Trade Office in June 2013. The Daric patent application was allowed/approved in August 2018 and was issued as a U.S. patent in December 2018 (US Patent 10140658). This cryptocurrency is centralized and designed to be backed by anything of value such as fiat currencies, commodities, diamonds, real estate and/or valuable art objects.Many FinTech private and publicly listed companies have built their companies around such cryptocurrencies and are key targets for future licensing opportunities. The Physiomash patents (US Patent 9412233; US Patent 9779575; US Patent 9858745) are focused on the application of tech wearables in the ever-growing eSports sector, while delivering the next wave of applications through "fitness monitoring" of the human body. One of the claims in Danayi's latest received gaming patent, is the proprietary rights, to the application of all tech wearables in electronic gaming, while monitoring the user's vital signs (e.g. heart beat, body temperature, blood pressure…) and brain waves.Of note, the eSports market, according to many insiders and authorities, is expected to grow to $1.65 billion by 2020, showing the potential of this Gaming/eSports patent portfolio.

"Our goal is to engage in new, early-stage public companies, by licensing our various patent portfolios, and developing strategic equity positions to reflect the intellectual property scope and value," commented Mehran Bagherzadeh, Founder and CEO of the company, who is also a lifelong gamer and precious metals enthusiast. After many years of going through the patent approval process, we are pleased to finally push forward to create what we believe will be long-term exciting partnerships and collaborations in the FinTech and Gaming sectors. In 2019, with our patents now in place, we will initiate reviews of potential partners and incubators."

About Danayi Capital Corp.

Danayi Capital Corp. is a private intellectual property driven company that specializes in developing early-stage patent portfolios in the fintech and gaming sector. Danayi's business model is to engage in new, early-stage public companies, by licensing its patent portfolios and obtaining equity positions that adequately reflects its intellectual property scope.

