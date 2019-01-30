Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 29-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 362.94p INCLUDING current year revenue 368.19p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 358.55p INCLUDING current year revenue 363.81p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16