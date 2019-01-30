Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 29-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1802.41p INCLUDING current year revenue 1814.30p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1757.04p INCLUDING current year revenue 1768.93p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563