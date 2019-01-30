

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) reported earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $254.0 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $459.9 million, or $1.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Ingersoll-Rand PLC reported adjusted earnings of $325.8 million or $1.32 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $3.90 billion from $3.62 billion last year.



Ingersoll-Rand PLC earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $325.8 Mln. vs. $259.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.32 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q4): $3.90 Bln vs. $3.62 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX