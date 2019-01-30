

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's import price inflation eased sharply in December to its lowest level in eight months, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Import prices rose 1.3 percent year-on-year following a 3.1 percent increase in November. Economists had expected 2.1 percent growth.



The latest inflation figure was the lowest since April, when import price rose 0.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, import prices decreased for a second straight month in December, down 1.3 percent after a 1 percent fall in November.



For the full year 2018, import price inflation was 2.6 percent versus 3.5 percent in 2017.



Export prices rose 1.3 percent year-on-year in December after a 1.7 percent increase in November. The monthly fall worsened to 0.4 percent from 0.1 percent.



