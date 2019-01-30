

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales declined in December, after rising in the previous month, preliminary figures from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.



The volume index of retail sales excluding sales of motor vehicles decreased a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent from November, when it increased 1.1 percent.



On a working-day adjusted basis, the volume of retail sales index fell 1.3 percent from the same month last year.



The value of retail sales index rose 1.2 percent on a working-day adjusted basis in December.



During the October to December period, the retail sales value rose a working-day adjusted 2.5 percent from a year ago.



