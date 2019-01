BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia retail sales remained stable in December, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales, on a working day adjusted basis, was unchanged in December, after a 5 percent increase in November, the agency reported.



Sales of manufacturing goods rose by 3 percent. Pharmacies and stores selling cosmetic goods reported the biggest sales growth of 13 percent. Textiles, clothing and footwear store sales rose 6 percent. Grocery stores sales decreased 1 percent.



On month-on-month basis, retail sales rose by 12 percent in December, marking the biggest gain in seven months. Sales fell 1 percent in November.



