Broadcast Switchers Market to be Worth US$2.47 Bn by 2024 | Upgradation Towards Digital Broadcasting to Augment Market Growth, Says TMR

The major players in the competitive scenario of global broadcast switchers market are focusing on creating 4K resolution broadcast switchers on the basis of IP. The leading players operating in the market are Grass Valley, USA, LLC, Ross Video, Panasonic Corporation, and Snell Ltd. In 2015, all these players together accounted for 46% of entire market share.

A noteworthy pattern among several leading players is the efforts they are making towards giving services regarding the emerging demand in developing nations. Key organizations taking up this business strategies and techniques are Evertz Microsystems Ltd., Sony Electronics Inc., and Panasonic Corporation among others. A future standpoint of the global broadcast switchers market demonstrates that the organizations need to intently screen the surging demand from the developing countries where the rising prevalence of the utilizing multiscreen stage will impel the sales of HD, 4K, and IP based broadcast switchers.

As per the recent report by Transparency Market Research, the global broadcast switchers market is prognosticated to expand at a steady CAGR of 6.1% within the forecast period from 2015 to 2024. The market is valued to reach around worth of US$2.47 bn by the end of 2024. In terms of application, the studio production segment emerged as the leading one with around 24.9% of overall share of market, in 2015. The market is likely to lead in coming years as well due to increased adoption of SD and HD content among people. Geographically, North America region led the market in 2014. The dominance is expected to continue in forecast period as well due to upgradation of old switchers.

Stringent ITU Regulation to Support Market Demand

This considerable rise in development of broadcast switchers is essentially down to the advancement of simple broadcasting to digital broadcasting. The strict ITU controls alongside the expanding familiarity with the advancement in digitization in the broadcasting industry, for example, various channels, quick accessibility, and helpful storage are foreseen to fuel the market development. Furthermore, nations, for example, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Africa, India, and Ukraine have made their progress from simple to digital broadcasting and are contributing majorly to flood the demand for broadcast switchers in the forthcoming years.

High Initial Investment to Hamper Market Growth

Broadcast switchers require increased investments in hardware which can represent a noteworthy prevention in the entire market development. Costly nature of making a sound framework with light cables of equipment, camera control units, convertors, encoders, and on-field sound recorders will perhaps make a noteworthy hindrance in the advancement of broadcast switchers market. This rising venture cost on hardware will adversely affect the medium to little estimated organizations. Additionally, cross-stage availability of TV is likewise representing a risk in far reaching reception of broadcast switchers over the world.

Various nations are presently progressing from simple to advanced broadcasting.

This change offers a huge lift to development scope over the broadcast switchers market. This rising pattern change to digitalized content in wide undiscovered markets of developing economies are estimated to contribute impressively to the advancement of the global broadcast switchers market in the upcoming years.

The review is based on the findings of a report by Transparency Market Research, titled "Broadcast Switchers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 - 2024."

Market Segmentation

Production switchers Production Switchers Market Analysis, By Product Type High-End Production Switchers Mid-End Production Switchers Low-End Production Switchers Production Switchers Market Analysis, By Number of Ports Less than 16 Ports Between 16 to 40 Ports More than 40 Ports

Master control switchers Master Control Switchers Market Analysis, By Product Type High-End Master Control Switchers Mid-End Master Control Switchers Low-End Master Control Switchers Master Control Switchers Market Analysis, By Number of Ports Less than 16 Ports Between 16 to 40 Ports More than 40 Ports

Routing switchers Routing Switchers Market Analysis, By Product Type High-End Routing Switchers Mid-End Routing Switchers Low-End Routing Switchers Routing Switchers Market Analysis, By Number of Ports Less than 50 Ports Between 50 to 250 Ports More than 250 Ports



Broadcast Switchers Market, by Application

Studio production

Production trucks

News production

Sports broadcasting

Post-production

Others

Broadcast Switchers Market, by Type of Ports

Uncompressed IP

Coaxial

Compressed IP

Others

Broadcast Switchers Market, by Video Resolution

4K

1080i

1080p

SD

Broadcast Switchers Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

