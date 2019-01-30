

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday to hit eight-month highs on expectations the Federal Reserve will signal a slower approach to rate hikes when it concludes a two-day policy meeting later in the day.



Spot gold gained 0.85 percent to trade at $1,313.55 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.25 percent at $1,312.15 per ounce.



After raising interest rates four times last year, the Fed is likely to take a more dovish approach in view of rising risks to the economic outlook.



The precious metal is also benefiting from uncertainty over U.S.-China trade relations amid mounting concerns for both countries.



Investors remain skeptical of any real let-up in U.S and China tensions after the U.S. Justice Department unsealed sweeping criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and its chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou.



