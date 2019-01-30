Polycarbonate Sheet Market Size Worth $4.91 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global polycarbonate sheet market size is expected to reach USD 4.91 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. Multinationals are constantly improvising their product portfolio to meet the existing requirements in sectors such as building and construction, automotive, packaging, and others. This factor is projected to boost the global market growth in the forthcoming years.

Key suggestions from the report:

Packaging and building and construction segments are witnessing rapid growth in emerging economies on account of rising consumer disposable income and shift in perception about housing

Growing consumer awareness regarding reduced plastic waste disposal has encouraged leading companies to collaborate with regional governments to achieve optimum product characteristics, simultaneously lowering the environmental degradations to create a sustainable business model

Covestro, SABIC, Lotte Chemicals, and Teijin Industries among others, with extensive global presence dominate the polycarbonate sheet market. Widespread distribution network along with innovative products are some of the major factors driving their success.

Growing consumer awareness regarding usage of environment-friendly polycarbonate sheets and plastic waste disposal, in compliance with the governmental regulations, is fostering demand for eco-friendly products. Usage of eco-friendly products leads to lower emissions thereby ensuring minimal environment degradation. Companies such as SABIC are integrated along the value chain from raw materials to finished goods production. This enables the company to reduce raw material procurement cost and supply their goods to packaging, industrial, consumer goods, food and beverage, and laboratory among other end-use industries. Companies such as Chi Mei Corp., Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., DuPont and others provide bisphenol A (BPA), an essential ingredient in the manufacturing process.

Asia Pacific emerged as the leading consumer of polycarbonate sheets in terms of revenue, followed by Europe. The rise in disposable income among consumer base is one of the key factors for the significant demand from construction as well as packaging industry. Increasing infrastructure spending owing to the foreign investments coupled with government support is further fueling the regional growth.

Packaging and construction industries are expected to fuel demand for innovative products owing to their multiple applications and favorable characteristics. These sheets have a vast scope of application in the construction industry owing to their interior as well as exterior applications in buildings and construction sector.

Grand View Research has segmented the global polycarbonate sheet market on the basis of application and region:

Polycarbonate Sheet Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Building & Construction Automotive Packaging Defense & Aerospace Agriculture

Polycarbonate Sheet Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany Italy France Russia Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia



