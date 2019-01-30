

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) released earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $4.9 billion, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $19.0 billion, or $3.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.1% to $47.99 billion from $41.68 billion last year.



AT&T Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $0.86 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q4): $47.99 Bln vs. $41.68 Bln last year.



