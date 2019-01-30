

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) released a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $93.53 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $128.31 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.8% to $247.24 million from $270.97 million last year.



New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance:



