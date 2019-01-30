The "Switzerland Hair Care Market By Products, Distribution Channels and Vendors Market Trends and Forecasts (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Switzerland haircare market was valued at USD 359.2 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 328.5 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of -1.22% over the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Drivers

An increasingly aging population driven towards harmful chemical free products for all their needs from care to color, to styling, and in most cases, more than one has driven innovation in the hair care sector of Switzerland, which has in turn kept product sales afloat. Affluence makes products as well as treatments easier to afford, driving salon sales.

Challenges

Restricting product usage based on the ingredient list which is unlikely to be changed has led to forced innovation in the hair care sector. Increasing orientation towards DIY products, including the trend of no-poo (no-shampoo), has been driving the sales of hair care and hair styling products down.

Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Switzerland Hair Care Market Segmentation by Product Type

5.1 Colorants

5.2 Hair Spray

5.3 Styling Gel

5.4 Hair Oil

5.5 Shampoo and Conditioner

5.6 Other Product Types

6. Switzerland Hair Care Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Internet Retailing (E-commerce)

6.2 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

6.3 Specialty Stores

6.4 Pharmacies

6.5 Salons

6.6 Departmental Stores (Small-scale Retail Stores)

7. Competitive Intelligence Company Profiles

7.1 Oriflame Holding AG

7.2 L'Oreal Suisse SA

7.3 Kao Corporation

7.4 Beiersdorf (Switzerland) GmbH

7.5 Procter Gamble Switzerland Sarl

7.6 Henkel Cie AG

7.7 Yves Rocher (Sussie) SA

7.8 Avon Products Inc.

7.9 Este Lauder Companies Inc.

7.10 Unilever Schweiz GmbH

8. Investment Analysis

9. Future of Switzerland Hair Care Market

