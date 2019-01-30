Subscribe Technologies Inc: Subscribe Technologies to Launch Webinar Ignition Lite

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2019 / Subscribe Technologies Inc. (CSE: SAAS, OTCQB: SRBBF, Frankfurt: 6GQ) ("Subscribe" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the Company is developing WebinarIgnition LITE to be added to the WordPress Plugin Directory.

WebinarIgnition is a fully developed, 100% owned website plugin for WordPress, enabling users to easily setup and charge viewers for watching videos and webinar presentations. It is our belief that releasing a Lite version of the plugin will introduce our webinar technology to a much larger WordPress focused audience.

Features included with the Lite version will include single website use with live webinar mode only and minimal customization features. Various paid upgrade options and promotional links will also be included throughout the freemium WebinarIgnition Lite plugin.

According to the Content Marketing Institute, 58% of marketers use webinars for promotion and about 32% of them think webinar marketing will be critical to their success this year. Webinar marketing is a technique using an online seminar to connect with a wider audience and promote your business. The term "webinar" comes from the words "web seminar". Typical webinar offerings include live interviews, seminars, conferences, demonstrations, counseling and therapy among many other uses by users providing premium video content.

For its part, WordPress is more than a piece of website management software, it's a global culture. WordPress is the top Content Management System ("CMS") in the world with 60% of the CMS market, powering an estimated 27% of websites on the internet, and 30% of the top 10 million websites around the world with over 75 million installs globally to date. Wordpress developer camps ("WordCamps") are held globally with the total number of WordCamps to ever take place growing rapidly - currently at more than 930 organized in total, held in 71 cities, 65 countries, on 6 continents, all over the globe. Meanwhile, over 1.25 Billion total plugin downloads have occurred from the WordPress Directory so far and there are over 50,000 WordPress plugins in the official directory, with new ones being added daily.

President and CEO Mr. Paul Dickson states, "I've personally been using WordPress from its beginning and watched it evolve into this amazing tool for content marketers, publishers and businesses. I feel our product will be welcomed by the WordPress community as we believe there are few options that compare with our Webinar Ignition product."

About Software as a Service (SaaS)

Software as a Service is a fast emerging, cloud based, online business model allowing companies to offer their unique software services and scale their customer base exponentially, worldwide, from any location.

About WebinarIgnition

WebinarIgnition is the most flexible platform for creating professional live & automated webinar funnels.

WebinarIgnition Features Customizable Registration, Confirmation, Live & Replay Pages, Live Video Feed Integration (Including Google Hangouts), Email & Text Message Reminders, Q&A / Chat Integration, Sales and Conversion Tracking and No Monthly Fee. The platform also integrates with all major email platforms including MailChimp, GetResponse, Aweber, iContact, and SendReach.

Visit: www.webinarignition.com

About Subscribe Technologies Inc.

Subscribe Technologies (CSE: SAAS, OTCQB: SRBBF, Frankfurt: 6GQ) develops, partners with, acquires, and invests in cloud based software as a service (SaaS) solutions for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

To learn more about Subscribe Technologies, please visit www.subscribetech.com .

