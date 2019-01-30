

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $909 million, or $3.07 per share. This compares with $636 million, or $2.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.4% to $10.38 billion from $8.28 billion last year.



General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $909 Mln. vs. $636 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.07 vs. $2.10 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $10.38 Bln vs. $8.28 Bln last year.



