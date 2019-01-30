Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2019) - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQX: CDBMF) ("Cordoba" or the "Company") is today providing this update regarding its business activities in Colombia.

On June 26, 2018, the Company terminated the employment contract of Ms. Claudia Herrera, the former President of the Company's Colombian subsidiary, Minerales Cordoba S.A.S. ("Minerales"). Following her termination, new management of Minerales discovered a number of financial irregularities, and suspected misappropriated payments and other transactions in Colombia which were completed while Ms. Herrera was the President. Cordoba commenced a review of these transactions, and as a result, it was also discovered that other members of the former Colombian management of Minerales were involved in the transactions as well.

As a result of the ongoing review, Cordoba filed criminal law suits in late 2018 and in January 2019 with the Colombian prosecutors against nine members of former Colombian management alleging breach of fiduciary obligations, abuse of trust, theft and fraud. The Colombian prosecutor service will determine if any formal charges should be laid. The Company is also seeking civil damages against some of these individuals. The monetary amounts alleged to have been taken are not yet finally determined, but are currently expected to be in and around US$500,000.

Cordoba is continuing its detailed review of these matters and has retained a forensic auditor to further that review. Cordoba will update the market accordingly.

All of the Company's mining titles, applications and operations in Colombia remain in good standing.

Eric Finlayson, President of High Power Exploration commented, "While the situation with former Colombian management is unfortunate, we are happy to see Cordoba taking prompt action to investigate and address the matter. Cordoba continues to have an exciting suite of projects that we are looking forward to advancing. We remain fully committed to Cordoba and are working with senior management and the board to identify and execute funding solutions during this time of general market weakness for junior exploration companies."

About Cordoba Minerals

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a Toronto-based mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is currently focused on its 100%-owned San Matias Copper-Gold Project, which includes the advanced-stage Alacran Deposit, located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba has also entered into a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement to explore the Perseverance copper porphyry project located in Arizona, USA. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

