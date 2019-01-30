Charles River will offer access to ToxTracker, expanding the Company's portfolio of genetic toxicology assays

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc (NYSE: CRL) and Toxys have entered into an agreement to offer access to ToxTracker in North America. ToxTracker is a suite of assays that allow rapid carcinogenicity toxicity hazard identification in novel and existing drugs, chemicals, and other substances.

With an extremely high level of sensitivity and specificity, ToxTracker can be used to quickly screen chemicals for genotoxicity. By combining multiple biomarkers, ToxTracker provides mechanistic insight into undesired properties of compounds.

The assay identifies various toxic properties of chemicals that have been associated with increased cancer risk through both traditional markers, such as DNA damage, and alternative Modes-of-Action, including oxidative stress and protein damage. For Charles River's clients, utilization of the ToxTracker assay can help mitigate risk of regulatory rejection by demonstrating the exact mechanism of genotoxicity.

ToxTracker has been extensively validated using reference compound libraries recommended by the United States Environmental Protection Agency's Toxicity Forecaster (ToxCast) and the European Union Reference Laboratory for alternatives to animal testing (EURL ECVAM). Through this validation, ToxTracker has shown a very high sensitivity (94%) and specificity (95%) for the detection of genotoxic compounds. Additionally, ToxTracker's versatility in identifying unsafe compounds provides applications across the pharmaceutical, agrochemical and consumer product industries.

"We are proud to work with Toxys to expand our portfolio of genetic toxicology assays. By providing our clients with access to the ToxTracker assays, we are improving their ability to deliver safe, effective compounds." -Birgit Girshick, Corporate Executive Vice President, Discovery and Safety Assessment of Charles River

"When looking for a company to provide ToxTracker to the North American market, Charles River was an easy choice. Their deep industry knowledge and experience, coupled with an already robust portfolio of toxicology services, makes them the ideal partner for our innovative assays. We are excited to work together to bring ToxTracker to a wider audience." -Giel Hendriks, CEO of Toxys

About Toxys

Toxys is a Dutch biotech company that offers a broad spectrum of innovative in vitro toxicology solutions. Toxys is an expert in the field of genetic and developmental toxicology with a focus on Mode-of-Action. We are dedicated to bringing relevant information to our clients on potential human health hazards of novel and existing drugs, chemicals and other substances.

Toxys has developed the unique ToxTracker and ReproTracker assays. ToxTracker provides mechanistic insight into undesired properties of chemicals. ReproTracker is currently under development and its commercial launch (planned for 2019) will allow in vitro developmental toxicity hazard identification. These assays can be particularly useful in Mode-of-Action and Adverse Outcome Pathway (AOP) approaches for chemical safety assessment.

We offer ToxTracker and ReproTracker as tailored service to our customers, often in combination with standard toxicology assays or under license and as kits for use in partner's own laboratories. Toxys is highly valued for its scientific expertise, high quality results and responsiveness.

Please visit www.toxys.com or contact us at info@toxys.com for more information.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

