

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) said it expects GAAP earnings per share to between $21.90 and $22.10, core earnings per share of $19.90 - $20.10 for 2019. Revenue is expected to be between $109.5 billion and $111.5 billion reflects higher volume across all businesses. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $18.31 per share and revenues of $106.8 billion for fiscal year 2019. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Operating cash flow are expected to increase to between $17.0 billion and $17.5 billion.



In Wednesday pre-market trade, BA is trading at $386.75, up $23.09 or 6.33 percent.



Effective in the first quarter of 2019, the Company is making a change to the accounting for military derivative aircraft. Revenues and costs associated with military derivative aircraft were previously reported in the Commercial Airplanes and Defense, Space & Security segments.



Beginning in 2019, all revenues and costs associated with military derivative aircraft will be reported in the Defense, Space & Security segment. An additional exhibit is included on page 15 with restated 2018 results adjusted for the change in accounting for military derivative aircraft as well as the realignment of certain programs between Global Services and Defense, Space & Security.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX