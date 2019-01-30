

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grammy winning legendary R&B singer and songwriter James Ingram died in Los Angeles at the age of 66.



The news of his death was announced by his friend and creative partner Debbie Allen on Wednesday, but she did not reveal the day and cause.



'I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir. He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name,' tweeted the American actress and dancer.



The 66-year-old singer, songwriter, record producer, and instrumentalist had been suffering from brain cancer, TMZ reports.



He was a two-time Grammy Award-winner and a two-time Academy Award nominee for Best Original Song.



His 1982 song 'One Hundred Ways' won the Grammy in Best Male R&B Vocal Performance category.



And in 1985, 'Yah Mo B There', his collaboration with Michael McDonald, was adjudged the Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.



Quincy Jones, who co-wrote Michael Jackson's PYT with Ingram, posted a condolence message on Twitter: 'There are no words to convey how much my heart aches with the news of the passing of my baby brother James Ingram.'



'With that soulful, whisky-sounding voice, James Ingram was simply magical,' he tweeted.



'He was, & always will be, beyond compare,' according to the music producer.



Born in Ohio in 1952, Ingram later moved to Los Angeles and began his career with the band Revelation Funk. He also played keyboards for Ray Charles before his own musical career took off.



'Somewhere Out There', the song he recorded with fellow artist Linda Ronstadt for the animated film 'An American Tail,' became gigantic hit.



He had two number-one singles on Billboard Hot 100.



Ingram is survived by his wife, Debra.



