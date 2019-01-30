

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.42 billion, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $0.70 billion, or $0.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $5.16 billion from $5.34 billion last year.



McDonald's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.42 Bln. vs. $0.70 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.82 vs. $0.87 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $5.16 Bln vs. $5.34 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX