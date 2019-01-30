

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street is poised to open higher ahead of GDP data release. FOMC meeting announcements and the Fed Chair media address are highly awaited by the investors.



Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will be meeting U.S. officials and President Donald Trump, this week.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading broadly higher.



As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were climbing 242 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 11.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 61.50 points.



U.S. stocks closed broadly lower on Wednesday. The Dow rose 51.74 points or 0.2 percent to 24,579.96, the Nasdaq slumped 57.39 points or 0.8 percent to 7,028.29 and the S&P 500 dipped 3.85 points or 0.2 percent to 2,640.00.



On the economic front, ADP Employment Report for January will be published at 8.15 am ET. The consensus is for 174,000, down from 271,000 in the prior month.



The fourth quarter GDP is expected today. The consensus is for growth 2.6 percent, which is lower that 3.4 percent recorded in the previous quarter. GDP price index is projected at 1.8 percent, unchanged from the prior quarter.



Pending Home Sales Index for December will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is an increase of 0.3 percent, versus a decline of 0.7 percent in November.



State Street Investor Confidence Index is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the index was at 79.8.



FOMC Meeting announcements will be at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus for Federal Funds Rate is 2.375 percent, versus 2.25 to 2.50 percent in the prior period. Fed Chair Press Conference will be at 2.00 pm ET.



The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Petroleum Status Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude Oil Inventories were 8.0 million barrels and Gasoline Inventories were 4.1 million barrels.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday. The dollar index dipped slightly, while oil prices edged higher on concerns about supply disruptions.



China's Shanghai Composite Index fell 18.68 points or 0.7 percent to 2,575.58 as investors awaited the conclusion of the Fed policy meeting and U.S.-China talks. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.4 percent to 27,642.85. Japanese shares fell. The Nikkei 225 Index dropped 108.10 points or 0.5 percent to 20,556.54, while the broader Topix closed 0.5 percent lower at 1,550.76.



Australian stocks eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 12.50 points or 0.2 percent to 5,886.70, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended up 11.70 points or 0.2 percent at 5,951.20.



European shares are trading broadly higher. CAC 40 of France is adding30.03 points ro 0.61 percent. DAX of Germany is down 43.64 points or 0.39 percent. FTSE 100 of England is climbing 110.05 points or 1.60 percent. Swiss Market Index is dropping 1.73 points or 0.02 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.02 percent.



