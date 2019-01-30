

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting a substantial increase in U.S. private sector employment in the previous month, payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing the pace of job growth slowed in January but still far exceeded analyst estimates.



ADP said private sector employment jumped by 213,000 jobs in January after soaring by a downwardly revised 263,000 jobs in December.



Economists had expected employment to increase by about 178,000 jobs compared to the spike of 271,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



'The labor market has continued its pattern of strong growth with little sign of a slowdown in sight,' said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute.



She added, 'We saw significant growth in nearly all industries, with manufacturing adding the most jobs in more than four years.'



The report said employment in the manufacturing industry rose by 33,000 jobs, contributing to an increase of 68,000 jobs in the goods-producing sector.



Employment in the service-providing sector also climbed by 145,000 jobs, reflecting notable growth in the healthcare/social assistance, leisure/hospitality and professional/technical services industries.



Yildirmaz noted midsized businesses continued to lead job creation, adding 84,000 jobs in January. Employment at small and large businesses also rose by 63,000 jobs and 66,000 jobs, respectively.



'The job market weathered the government shutdown well,' said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics.



'Despite the severe disruptions, businesses continued to add aggressively to their payrolls,' he added. 'As long as businesses hire strongly the economic expansion will continue on.'



On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly employment report, which includes both public and private sector jobs.



Employment is expected to increase by 166,000 jobs in January after skyrocketing by 312,000 jobs in December, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.9 percent.



