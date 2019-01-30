Trianz Technology Services Featured in Novarica Market Navigator Report 2019 for Insurers

SANTA CLARA, California, January 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Trianz, a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm, has announced being featured in the 2019 Novarica Market Navigator Report on IT Service Providers for Insurers. Compiled by Boston-headquartered Novarica Inc, the report provides a detailed profile of IT services providers for insurer CIOs and their teams to learn about each provider's organization, market position, client base, and areas of service.

Novarica Inc provides technology strategy research, advisory, and consulting services for property and casualty, and life and annuity insurers.

Trianz has been working closely with leading insurers for over 18 years, providing consulting and technology services across policy administration, claims, operations, distribution, agency, risk management, regulatory compliance, billing and accounting, underwriting, actuarial, disbursement and marketing. The firm's areas of expertise, for both Life and Annuity and Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers, include working with application development and maintenance, digital enablement, data analytics and reporting, data migration, IT security, QA and testing, and ongoing managed services. The firm's Property and Casualty (P&C) experience, on a standalone basis, covers working with data repositories, consolidation and core claims systems.

With regard to the insurance carrier market, Novarica Vice President of Research and Consulting, Paul Vancheri, commented, "Both Property/Casualty and Life/Annuity carriers have stressed the continued need for trusted IT service providers to augment and supplement the people and processes critical to their operations. Carriers are looking to companies, like Trianz, to provide services across digital, data and core capabilities."

Co-Presidents at Trianz, Rollen Roberson and Ganeshan Venkateshwaran, said in a statement, "At Trianz, we emphasize on outcome-focused execution to provide digital transformation results for our insurance clients. Being featured in the Novarica Market Navigator Report is not only a proud validation of how we empower our clients, but also motivates the team to continue leveraging forward-thinking methodologies and frameworks to spearhead digital evolution for them."

"Trianz' understanding of insurance products, expertise in developing industry-compliant solutions, and a proven transformation model combine to give us a leading edge. We thank Novarica team for this recognition," added Prashant Bhavaraju, Vice President of Marketing at Trianz.

Trianz' Insurance clients include the largest names in the Property and Casualty (P&C) and Life Insurance industry providing services that span Cloud & Infrastructure, Analytics, Digital and Security for implementation and managed services.

About Novarica:

Novarica helps more than 100 insurers make better decisions about technology projects and strategy through retained advisory services, published research, and strategy consulting. Its knowledge base covers trends, benchmarks, best practices, case studies, and vendor solutions. Leveraging the expertise of its senior team and of more than 300 CIO Research Council members, Novarica provides clients with the ability to make faster, better, more informed decisions. Its consulting services focus on vendor selection, custom benchmarking, project checkpoints, and IT strategy. More information at https://www.novarica.com.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions through effective strategies and excellence in execution. Collaborating with business and technology leaders, we help formulate and execute operational strategies to achieve intended business outcomes by bringing the best of consulting, technology experiences and execution models. Powered by knowledge, research, and perspectives, we enable clients to transition to a digital enterprise by leveraging Cloud, Analytics, Digital, Infrastructure and Security paradigms. With offices in Silicon Valley, Washington DC Metro, Rosemont, Chicago, Austin, Boston, Denver, Irvine, Raleigh, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Dubai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, we serve Fortune 1000 and emerging organizations across industries globally. For more information, visit http://www.trianz.com.

