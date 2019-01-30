Dentons to Adopt iManage Work as Global Document and Email Management Platform

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2019- the world's largest law firm, delivering legal services to clients across 174 locations serving 78 countries - has selected iManage Work as its Work Product Management platform across all of its global locations. This follows a market evaluation of several document and email management platforms, culminating in Dentons signing a global agreement with iManage.

"Having assessed market offerings and Dentons' complex deployment requirements, we have chosen iManage Work as our standard document management system with the option to deploy in the cloud or on-premises, as needed," said Marcel Henri, Global Chief Information Officer, Dentons.

With this announcement, Dentons will embark on a global adoption program of iManage Work 10, the latest version of iManage's market-leading document and email management system. This program will deliver consistent information governance standards for the firm globally and transform how its users create, manage and collaborate on documents and emails, while improving firm productivity and ensuring the security of client information.

"Delivering a single source of truth for all client data is critical to Dentons' global operations. Having reviewed our options, it was clear that iManage remains the right choice given how focused the company is on innovation, investment and growth of their platform and cloud services," added Henri. "iManage Work 10 will be core to Dentons' data compliance across all global locations and will be a critical integration point for our Digital Workplace and other collaboration platforms."

iManage Work 10 delivers a powerful modern user experience that is consistent across desktops, phones and tablets. With its innovative collaboration features, iManage Work 10 will allow Dentons to securely file, retrieve and edit key documents and emails from a single, consistent interface.

"Having the world's largest law firm select iManage Work as its global standard for information management, security and collaboration, after thoroughly evaluating the available options, validates the continuous innovation we are making at iManage to deliver a single, integrated platform for Work Product Management either on-premises or in the cloud," said Geoff Hornsby, General Manager, iManage EMEA.

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security and risk mitigation with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries - including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments - rely on iManage to deliver great client work - securely.