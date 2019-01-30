Pressure BioSciences, Inc.: Pressure BioSciences, Inc and NutraFuels, Inc to Collaborate on the Development of Water-Soluble Nanoemulsion-based Nutraceuticals

Primary Goal is to Optimize PBI's UST Platform for the Development and Manufacture of the Next Generation of New and Improved Nutraceutical and Other Large Market Emulsion-based Products, Such as Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals.

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2019 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) and NutraFuels, Inc. (OTCQB: NTFU) (together, the 'Companies') today announced a collaboration to advance the development of a new generation of health and wellness nutraceutical products based on processing by PBI's proprietary Ultra Shear Technology (UST™) platform. The Companies believe that nanoemulsions prepared by the UST Platform will have improved quality and effectiveness compared to current emulsions, which will help to facilitate the development of a new generation of improved nutraceutical and other emulsion-based products, such as cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

PBI is a leader in the development and sale of enabling high pressure-based instruments, consumables, and related services for the life sciences industry. PBI has more than 300 high-pressure instruments installed in over 200 life sciences laboratories worldwide, including in some of the world's leading academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories.

NTFU manufactures and distributes nutritional and dietary supplements focusing on in-house product development and the highest manufacturing standards. All quality control testing and manufacturing processes are in compliance with FDA and cGMP standards. NTFU has developed multiple products for the wellness and nutraceutical markets, including formulas to support energy and focus, sleep, stress, joints, and weight loss.

Edgar J. Ward, President and CEO of NTFU, said, 'We pride ourselves in ensuring that we incorporate the highest level of quality possible in our manufactured products. When we heard that PBI was developing their new, proprietary UST processing platform, and learned of its potential to significantly increase the quality and effectiveness of nutraceutical products, we spoke with PBI and offered to help accelerate its commercial introduction. We are thrilled to be working with such experienced scientific leaders and innovators, in a program that we believe can change lives worldwide for the better.'

Mr. Ward continued, 'We believe PBI's UST platform has the potential to create long-term room temperature stable, water-soluble nanoemulsions of oil-based solutions. Nanoemulsions are known to offer greater stability and bioavailability than the standard macroemulsions used today in nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and other industries. We are excited to have the opportunity to work with a life science industry leader in the optimization of a process that has the potential to bring higher quality not just to our products, but to nutraceutical products worldwide.'

Dr. Bradford A. Young, Chief Commercial Officer of PBI, commented, 'We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with NTFU's scientists and manufacturing personnel in the development of new and improved nutraceutical products utilizing our UST platform. This proprietary technology employs ultra-high pressure and extreme shearing forces to create nano-scale emulsions of oil and water with long-term stability. For many oil-based products, the ability to create very small, nanometer-sized oil droplets that can effectively dissolve in water (nanoemulsions) can improve a product's appearance, sensory and medicinal benefits. There is a large and growing market opportunity for nutraceutical products with proven health and wellness benefits. We believe PBI's UST platform can help manufacturers accelerate growth and success in this market with higher quality, water-soluble, oil-based products with superior dietary absorption and shelf-life.'

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI, added, 'We are excited to work with Edgar and his NTFU team in the optimization of our UST platform, which we believe will result in the development of new and beneficial health and wellness products. The staff at NTFU has years of experience in manufacturing nutraceutical products in a quality environment. They also have access to both raw materials and finished goods, both of which are needed for optimization. Finally, they have an existing analytical laboratory with state-of-the-art equipment and well-trained chemists who can perform testing on both pre and post-processed materials, which will be invaluable to the optimization process. This collaboration clearly supports both company's strategic objectives: we look forward to an exciting and mutually beneficial relationship with our colleagues at NutraFuels.'

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences industry. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of high pressure-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, food science, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, we are actively expanding the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired protein disaggregation and refolding technology from BaroFold, Inc. to allow entry into the biologics manufacturing and contract research services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology (UST) platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

About NutraFuels, Inc.

NutraFuels, Inc was founded in 2010 and has evolved into a branded and private label developer, distributor and Food and Drug Administration registered (FDA) manufacturer. NTFU's products include a range of nutraceutical, wellness, and CBD products as well as a cosmetics line. NutraFuels' manufacturing process received the Good Manufacturing Processes Standard (GMP) certification. Its products adhere to high manufacturing standards throughout every step of the manufacturing and extraction process. NTFU's product testing and research and development is conducted by four chemists under the direction of NTFU's founder and Chief Executive Officer, Edgar Ward.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the Companies' future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause each of the Company's industry results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the 'safe harbor'provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as 'may,'will,'except,'anticipate,'aim,'estimate,'intend,'plan,'believe,'is/are likely to,'future'or other similar expressions. The Companies have based these forward-looking statements largely on their current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that they believe may affect their respective financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These statements are only predictions based on each of the Companies current expectations and projections about future events. Investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, Investors should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause each of the Company's actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in each of the Company's Annual Reports and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). More detailed information about these risk factors are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Companies encourage Investors to review these risk factors. The Companies undertake no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

For more information about the Companies, please click on the following website link:

http://www.pressurebiosciences.com

http://www.nutrafuels.com

Please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Investor Contacts:

Richard T. Schumacher, President & CEO, PBI

(508) 230-1828 (T)

Bradford A. Young, Ph.D., SVP & CCO, PBI

Edgar J. Ward, President and CEO, NTFU

(888) 509-8901 (T)

SOURCE: Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/534007/Pressure-BioSciences-Inc-and-NutraFuels-Inc-to-Collaborate-on-the-Development-of-Water-Soluble-Nanoemulsion-based-Nutraceuticals