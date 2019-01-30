Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2019) - Walker River Resources Corp. (TSXV: WRR) ("Walker" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial drill results from the late 2018 reverse circulation ("RC") drill program on the Lapon Canyon Gold Project, located approximately 60 kilometres southeast of Yerington, Nevada. RC hole LC18-29 returned 31.1 g/t Au (uncut) over 13.7 meters including 198 g/t (uncut) over 1.5 meters and 78.1 g/t (uncut) over 1.5 meters.

Key Highlights:

To date, mineralization has been discovered in a broad, altered, fractured and brecciated NE trending structural zone termed the Lapon Rose Zone. Anomalous gold values are denoted in many areas within this zone, and significant higher-grade mineralization over significant widths is located within sub vertical en echelon zones of intense alteration and gold enrichment.

The 2018 Drilling focused on infill and expansion drilling at the Lapon Rose zone, follow up drilling at the new discovery in Hole RC 17-19, (news release 11-08-17) as well as drilling other targets, including other fault alteration zones, which in some instances show evidence of previous workings.

Significantly, since the start up of drilling on the project, all holes drilled within the Lapon Rose zone returned gold values with the majority (80%) returning significant grades and widths in en echelon zones of gold enrichment.

Walker's initial geological mapping and prospecting on the Project demonstrated the potential for the emplacement of significant gold mineralization. Previous drilling in 2015, 2016, 2017 and now 2018 continue to confirm this potential.

Assay Table: Summary of Drill Results:

Hole Alt.

(m) From

(m) To

(m) Length*

(m) Assay (Au g/t)

Uncut Notes: LC 18-29 2580 12.2 25.9 13.7 31.1 Lapon Rose incl

15.2 16.7 1.5 198

incl

19.8 21.3 1.5 78.1



*True widths approx. 70%

The Lapon Rose Zone has now been drilled over a strike length of some 365 meters, width exceeding 150 meters and a height of over 200 meters. Furthermore, the discovery of new gold mineralization in RC 17-19; 18.6 g/t Au (uncut) over 6.1 meters (news release 11-08-17) is located 325 meters away and 200 meters higher than the last known gold mineralization. It is not known at this time if this is an extension of the Lapon Rose or an entirely new zone. With the discovery at this location, the vertical extent of gold mineralization now exceeds 400 meters.

The 2018 drill program was designed to expand gold mineralized zones discovered by the Company, to discover and delineate new gold mineralized zones. Further results from the 2018 drill program will be released as they become available.

Michel David, President states: "We are very excited and encouraged by these and past drill results which confirm the potential of the project. Most of the holes drilled in the Lapon Rose zone have returned significant gold grades and widths. We have also extended the strike length and width of the gold mineralization in Lapon Rose and have also shown that the gold mineralization is present over 400 vertical meters. The zone is also open at depth and strike. We will continue our exploration at Lapon and are excited about the future at this project."

About the Lapon Project

The Lapon Project consists of 96 claims (1,940 acres) situated in the Wassuk Range, easily accessible by secondary state roads from the main highway (25 kilometres). A state grid power transmission line passes within three kilometres of the Lapon Project. The Lapon Project is located within the Walker Lane shear zone, a 100-kilometre-wide structural corridor extending in a southeast direction from Reno, Nevada. Within this trend, numerous gold, silver, and copper mines are located, notably the historic Comstock Lode mines in Virginia City. Also, the past producing Esmeralda/Aurora gold mine, with reported production of some one million ounces and the Anaconda open pit copper mine in Yerington, Nevada.

The Lapon Project is cut by a series of steeply dipping cross fault structures cutting across the Walker trend, analogous to other cross fault structures responsible for many gold and base metal deposits in the world. These faults are heavily sheared and altered (sericite, iron oxides) with abundant silica, varying in width from 60 to 300 meters. Four of these structures have been discovered at Lapon, and at least two can be traced for over four kilometers.

Small scale high grade mining began on the project in 1914. Approximately 600 meters of drifts and raises were developed from two adits and a two-stamp mill was built. Further underground work was carried out, returning numerous assay values in the range of one ounce per ton, with a sample at the end of an adit returning 20.6 ounces per ton. (National Instrument 43-101, Montgomery and Barr, 2004). Additional work on the Project in the following years, included the installation of a ball mill and milling facilities.

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the drill to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. A blank or certified reference material was inserted approximately every tenth sample. The Lapon samples were delivered to ALS Minerals certified laboratory facility in Reno, NV. The samples were crushed, pulverized and the sample pulps digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and a 50g gravimetric finish. Higher grade samples used a 1kg screen fire assay with screen to 100 microns and 50g gravimetric finish

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by E. Gauthier, geol., Eng (OIQ) a director of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

