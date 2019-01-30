

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) said Wednesday that it is offering Apple Music, Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) music service, for free to its in-flight customers.



Starting February 1, the airline's customers will have access to Apple Music to stream more than 50 million songs, playlists and music videos on any domestic flight equipped with Viasat satellite Wi-Fi.



American Airlines said its customers can enjoy the most exciting new music and unique city-themed playlists for their journey in addition to Apple Music's exclusive content such as in-depth artist interviews as well as today's hottest sounds on the Beats 1 global livestream.



The airline noted that is the first commercial airline to provide exclusive access to Apple Music through complimentary in-flight Wi-Fi access.



American Airlines added that it is investing in new entertainment and connectivity options throughout its fleet.



In addition to launching Apple Music, American is also installing high-speed Wi-Fi on domestic aircraft, with more than 570 aircraft complete currently, and full completion targeted by mid-2019.



Further, the airline is adding free live TV, currently on more than 400 domestic and 155 international aircraft, with additional roll-outs continuing this year. It is also providing free access to wireless entertainment throughout its fleet and installing power at every seat on its mainline aircraft and two-class regional jets.



'Our customers want to make the most of their time when flying with us. That's why we're investing in high-speed Wi-Fi, the newest movies, live TV and now Apple Music. Providing customers with more ways to stay connected throughout each flight is one way to show we value their business and the time they spend with us,' Janelle Anderson, Vice President of Global Marketing at American Airlines said.



